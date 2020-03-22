VICTORIA COUNTY
DRAPER, KENNY LEE, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
WINSLETTE, NELDA, 86, of Yorktown, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
GOLIAD COUNTY
ENKE, NELROSE, 93, of Goliad, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
PEREZ, BEATRIS, 87, of Goliad, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
LAVACA COUNTY
BLAKENEY, PERRY, 89, of Yoakum passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
