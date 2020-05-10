VICTORIA COUNTY

ROSAS, RUBEN G., 65, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

CALHOUN COUNTY

HINOJOSA, RAMON III, 42, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

