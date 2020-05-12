VICTORIA COUNTY

COMBS, KATHRYN KAY, 97, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.

COOPER, HIRAM L., 71, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

GARCIA, JOHNNY DANIEL, 61, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

HARE, ERMA, 88, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

WASHINGTON, BARBARA ANN, 78, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.

WILKES, MARY    , 86, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

GOLIAD COUNTY

OTWELL, BEVERLY G., 87, of Goliad, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

LAVACA COUNTY

BENGTSON, CATHERINE, 58, of Shiner, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

