VICTORIA COUNTY

ROSAS, RUBEN, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.

GOLIAD COUNTY

GOTTSCHALD, PAUL W., 94, of Goliad, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

ELSEWHERE

HARE, ERMA, 88, of Tomball, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

ROUTON, ANTHONY, 20, of Corpus Christi, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.

VINCIK, WESLY JOHN, 37, of Austin, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.

