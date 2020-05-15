VICTORIA COUNTY

FELLERS, JUDY ANN, 72, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

LINDSTROM, DENNIS R., 86, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

DEWITT COUNTY

HOPKINS, BRENDA, 65, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.

WESLEY, WILLIAM, 77, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

GOLIAD COUNTY

DOMINGUEZ, ALEX, 49, of Goliad, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries