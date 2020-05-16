VICTORIA COUNTY

DELGADO, ENRIQUE, 67, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

CALHOUN COUNTY

ARREDONDO, ARTURO SR., 66, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

GOLIAD COUNTY

KELLY, MAURYNE H., 97, of Goliad, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.

WHARTON COUNTY

NOHAVITZA, JARREL, 87, of El Campo, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Triska Funeral Home, 979-543-3681.

ELSEWHERE

DELUNA, AMADOR JUAN, 93, of Houston, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.

