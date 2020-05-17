VICTORIA COUNTY

GABRYSCH, PHILLIP E., 74, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.

VOGT, MAXINE LOUISE, 90, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

DEWITT COUNTY

WESLEY, GERALDINE, 76, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.

