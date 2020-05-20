VICTORIA COUNTY

JENKINS, NED AUSTIN, 66, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.

CALHOUN COUNTY

GONZALEZ SOLIS, ALFONSO, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Services are pendng with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

MARSHALL, BERNICE, 96, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries