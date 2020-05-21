VICTORIA COUNTY

LUMPKINS, RUTH A., 58, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

DEWITT COUNTY

WILLIAMSON, WILLIAM, 88, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

LAVACA COUNTY

BERGER, MARVIN SR., 86, of Shiner, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

