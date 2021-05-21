VICTORIA COUNTY
BROWN, CLYDE "LEE", 69, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
PENA, MARY A., 50, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ELSEWHERE
SWOBODA, JOHN JR., 84, of Bryan, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-578-3535.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.