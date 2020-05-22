VICTORIA COUNTY

BARNES, LINDA, 59, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.

DESPAIN, MARJORIE, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

MAHAN, YOLANDA, 68, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

SALAZAR, MICHAEL ANTHONY, 49, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

GONZALEZ, ALFONSO, 73, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

