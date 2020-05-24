VICTORIA COUNTY

DE LOS SANTOS, JOSHUA, 25, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

ELLIS, MELBA, 86, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.

SVRCEK, LEONARD SR., 88, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

MATAGORDA COUNTY

ARROYO, RAMIRO SR., 62, of Palacios, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.

