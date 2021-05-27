VICTORIA COUNTY
CAVAZOS, ANITA, 73, of Inez, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
ELLIS, MAERENE, 82, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
RODRIGUEZ, ARANADO, 21, of Seadrift, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
DEWITT COUNTY
STANCHOS, ALVIN JR., 85, of Yorktown, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
ELSEWHERE
WITTENBURG, FREDERICK "FRITZ", 67, of Montgomery, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2152.
