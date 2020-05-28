VICTORIA COUNTY

JOHNSTON, MILDRED J., 84, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

ORDONEZ, ESTELLA, 62, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

DEWITT COUNTY

BAROS, EDWIN, 94, of Westhoff, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

GALLEGOS, EMMA, 90, of Yorktown, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Services are pending with Finch FUneral Chapel of Yorktown, 361-564-2277.

LAVACA COUNTY

REBECEK, MARY ANN, 87, of Shiner, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

ELSEWHERE

DUBOIS, , KENNETH, 61, of Del Rio, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.

GARCIA, THERESA, 92, of Sugar Land, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.

