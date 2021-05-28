VICTORIA COUNTY
ALVARADO, THOMAS JR., 64, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
BLANKENSHIP, THERESA MARIE, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
RYON, DORIS, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
SCHAEFER, MARY JANE, 87, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
SOLIS, LETICIA, 54, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, 361-552-1705.
GOLIAD COUNTY
GARCIA, ROBERT JR., 52, of Goliad, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
