CALHOUN COUNTY

JORDAN, ROBERT O., 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.

LAVACA COUNTY

WHITELEY, JAMES HOMER, 81, of Shiner, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

