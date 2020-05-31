VICTORIA COUNTY

BRYANT ELNORA C., 95, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

PENA, MARCELO JR., 62, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

DEWITT COUNTY

GRIFFIN, BILL, 87, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.

WILLIAMS, ANN MARY, 67, of Yoakum, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, Cuero, 361-275-2343.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries