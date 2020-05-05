VICTORIA COUNTY

ABSHIRE, REVIS J., 88, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.

HAMILTON, JACK B., 96, of Victoria, passed away on MOnday, May 4, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.

JANAK, LINDA, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.

CALHOUN COUNTY

YOUNGBLOOD, CULLEN, 80, of Seadrift, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.

