CALHOUN COUNTY

WOYTASCZYK, BERNICE, 97, of Point Comfort, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.

ELSEWHERE

FILLMORE-DE LOS SANTOS, ORA, 72, of Austin, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-6180.

