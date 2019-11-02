VICTORIA COUNTY
MCCARRELL, WINNIE, 93, of Victoria, passed away Monday, October 28m 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
REYNOLDS, DOUGLAS, 76, of Victoria, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DEWITT COUNTY
LOPEZ, ELENA, 78, of Cuero, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
LEE, LAMARQUIS, 12, of Ganado, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
ELSEWHERE
SOTO, SHIRLEY ANN, 60, of Corpus Christ, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
