Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.