VICTORIA COUNTY
BASHAW, NOREEN, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
MCAFEE, BEVERLY, 55, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CALHOUN COUNTY
DIERLAM, CHARLENE, 64, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
HOWARD, LIZZIE JO, 91, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
SKARPA, ERNEST, 93, of Ganado, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
