VICTORIA COUNTY
MORRISON, JOHN DEAN, 68, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending wit Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
MUMPHORD, GLADYS, 84, of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
PENA, RICHARD G., 56, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
SALAZAR, CIRA SANCHEZ, 42, of Victoria, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
TISDOM, EDWARD SR., 90, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
CALHOUN COUNTY
MENDIOLA, LUCIA, 66, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-552-2300.
GOLIAD COUNTY
BLACK, HAZEL, 88, of Goliad, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home – Goliad, 361-645-3216.
DIAZ, CINDY, 48, of Goliad, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home – Goliad, 361-645-3216.
GARCIA, GLENDA, 75, of Goliad, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JACKSON COUNTY
MENEFEE, MARK, 68, of Edna, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
LAVACA COUNTY
KORANEK, SHIRLEY, 83, of Yoakum, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
