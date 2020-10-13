VICTORIA COUNTY
DOBBRATZ, DONALD "DON", 87, of Telferner, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
RAKOWITZ, PATRICIA "PAT", 73, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
BLAND, LEON, 83, of Yoakum, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
JACKSON COUNTY
HINOJOSA, SEVERO "COTTON" JR., 83, of Ganado, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
SMITH, BILLY RAY, 79, of Ganado, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
LAVACA COUNTY
SCHINDLER, MARGIE, 94, of Yoakum, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
HAMLIN, GEORGE E., 73, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Services are pending with Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, 903-882-3141.
KASPAR, JOHN JR., 46, of Houston, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
