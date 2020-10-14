VICTORIA COUNTY
CORONADO, PEDRO, 52, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
GALLARDO, ROBERT, 96, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GARCIA, MARIA, 73, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
GARZA, BERTA, 83, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LICERIO, ALICE, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LUKAS, EUGENE, 81, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
LUNA, ROBERT E., 71, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
DIETZE, SHIRLEY ANN, 77, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.