VICTORIA COUNTY
LISERIO, ANTONIO SR., 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
RIPPLEY, BEVERLY, 74, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
RUSCHHAUPT, ADEL, 96, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CALHOUN COUNTY
RODRIGUEZ, FELIX A., 82, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Thursday, October 1,4 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
GARZA, JOSE V., 91, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
JACKSON COUNTY
MACEK, FRANK JR., 73, of Edna, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services are pending with Slavik Funeral Home, 361-782-2152.
