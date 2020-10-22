VICTORIA COUNTY
DURHAM, THOMAS, 64, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MEDRANO, SYLVIA, 61, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
RAMEY, BOBBIE JEAN, 93, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
CHAMRAD, FRANK, 75, of Point Comfort, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
DEWITT COUNTY
STEHLE, ADOLPH CLEVELAND, 80, of Nordheim, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
JACKSON COUNTY
BANDA, JANIE, 77, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-2777.
FIGIROVA, THOMAS C., 86, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
LAVACA COUNTY
TREVINO, RUBEN, 79, of Yoakum, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
