VICTORIA COUNTY
ESIPITIA, CHRISTOPHER, 38, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
HALLER, JOYCE, 66, of El Campo, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
JOHANNSEN, RONALD, 67, of Victoria, passed away Monday, October 23, 2020. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
ODOM JR., JOHN, 81, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. Services are pending with Barefield Funeral Home, 361-575-6180.
DEWITT COUNTY
LUGO, VIOLA, 53, of Cuero, Passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
GAYLE, CAROL, 77, of La Ward, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ELSEWHERE
KENNE, SANDRA, 68, of Trinity, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
