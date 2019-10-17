VICTORIA COUNTY
MONDAY, ANTHONY, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 23019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
BAUER, JUDITH, 76, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
MCCOOL, MARY, 67, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
GOLIAD COUNTY
WHITE, ARTHUR JAMES, 94, of Goliad, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home of Goliad, 361-645-3216.
JACKSON COUNTY
JONES, A.C. JR., 69, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Services are pending with Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.
