AUDERER, SUSAN, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CHAMBERS, MARILYN KAY, 71, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
GREESON, ELIZABETH A., 94, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
MARTINEZ, ANITA, 74, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
JIMENEZ, REV. JAMES, 58, of Palacios, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
JOHNSON, CHARLENE, 91, of West Columbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, Edna, 361-782-2221.
