ALVARADO, SOLEDAD, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MUELLER, MAXINE E., 90, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
CALHOUN COUNTY
AYALA, AARON, 48, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home of Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
DURHAM, JAMES E., 92, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending witnh Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.+
PENA, GILBERTO C., 100, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
GRIFFIN, BOYD, 74, of Cuero, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
HARRIS, MARY ELIZABETH, 59, of Edna, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
KASPAR, BERNICE, 88, of Ganado, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending with Ganado Funeral Home, 361-771-2120.
LAVACA COUNTY
SANCHEZ, SOILA, 82, of Hallettsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2020. Services are pending with Kubena Funeral Home, 361-798-3271.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.