VICTORIA COUNTY
BOMERSBACH, SYLVESTER, 79, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
KAINER, MARY RUTH, 91, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
SWANSON, VIRGINIA, 79, of Victoria, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
BALAJKA, GLORIA, 80, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
LECON, MONICA, 52, of Yoakum, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
SCOTT, BEULAH PORCHE, 86, of Yoakum, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Services are pending with Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
MANNING, THOMAS, 64, of Sequin formerly of Calhoun County, passed away Sunday, September 6,2020. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
