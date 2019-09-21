VICTORIA COUNTY
ALVAREZ, BENITA G., 71, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
BOCHAT, SHIRLEY MAE, 84, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
FEIG, JAMES EDWARD, 85, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
NELSON, ROBERT EARL, 56, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
STROUD, SHIRLEY, 89, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
TENNISON, ALICE MADDUX, 94, of Point Comfort, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
RIOS, GUADALUPE, 66, of Cuero, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
SCHULZE, EDWARD, 78, of Palacios, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
