VICTORIA COUNTY
BLASCHKE-JOHNS, THERESA, 44, of Victoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JANKE, CARROLL, 70, of Inez, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapels, Victoria, 361-578-3611.
VILLA ESCOBEDO, OSCAR, 78, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
VILLALOBOS, YOLANDA A., 66, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
VOELKEL, CURTIS, 69, of Nordheim, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, 361-564-2900.
LAVACA COUNTY
RENTERIA JAGERSON, IRENE, 59, of Yoakum, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHERE
DE LA ROSA, JASON PAUL, 41, of Katy, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
VALENTINE, PATTY, 94, of La Marque, formerly of Point Comfort, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Chapel, Port Lavaca, 361-552-1705.
