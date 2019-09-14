VICTORIA COUNTY
MCGILL, WILMA, 88, of Victoria, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RENDON, PETRA C., 95, of Victoria, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
HOLSEY, RON, 76, formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
ROEBEN, META, 99, of Port Lavaca, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
SCHILLER, MURRAY, 75, of Port Lavaca, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
LAVACA COUNTY
KELLEY, ROSALEE, 80, of Yoakum, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
ELSEWHWERE
DOUGLAS, BOBBY J., 97, of Little Rock, Arkansas and formerly of Victoria, passed away Wednesday September 11, 2019. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
