VICTORIA COUNTY
ARGUBRIGHT, STEPHEN, 62, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
CERVANTEZ, HENRY, 63, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
ENAX, MATTHEW "CAID", 28, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
HERNANDEZM MARCOLFA R., 95, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
MATA, GABRIEL ANTHONY, 25, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
DEWITT COUNTY
NOACK, ALVIN "BUDDY", 90, of Cuero, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
GOLIAD COUNTY
BALDEZ, LILLIE MAE, 88, of Goliad, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
LAVACA COUNTY
PAYNE, JOYCE, 82, of Shiner, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
LOPEZ, JOHNNY, 62, of Palacios, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy's Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-575-3212.
