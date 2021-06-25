DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
BENITEZ, DAVID, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
CALHOUN COUNTY
KOEHN, LORCHEN A., 81, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
MORALES, RAMON, 58, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Edna hospital storage building catches fire, likely a total loss (w/video)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election
- Blotter: Inez man arrested on violation probation charge in burglary case
- Beaumont man disappears during lunch break amidst his own trial
- Victoria man arrested on additional charges in woman's death
- Blotter: Cuero man indicted, accused of fraudulently claiming lottery prize
- Victoria County woman arrested on 26 voter fraud charges
- Fireworks, concert and carnival to celebrate Independence Day in Victoria
- Victoria man indicted on murder in death of mother, Crossfit instructor
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on drug, resisting arrest charges
Commented
- Can't argue with a brick wall (9)
- UPDATED: Victoria woman charged with committing fraud during 2018 Bloomington election (6)
- Letter: The equations of history lay down odds that are hard to beat (5)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Leadership Styles and the Presidency (5)
- Letter: Citizens need to study all the provisions of H.R.1/S.R.1 (4)
- Letter: Bribing people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 (3)
- Fidel Herrera Padilla (3)
- Letter: Effective COVID-19 vaccines are available and free of charge (3)
- Victoria mayoral debate (2)
- Rudolph V. Adames (2)
- Letter: Disappointed in Congressman Cloud (1)
- Letter: Juneteenth has always been a great day (1)
- Life's challenges, faith alter Victoria dad's outlook on fatherhood (1)
- Life is Messy, God is Good: There’s always hope for families (1)
- Dixie Tucker (1)
- Victoria City Council candidates debate the city's role in economic development (1)
- Minimum wage (1)
- Victoria man arrested on additional charges in woman's death (1)
- Syndicated Column: My dad taught me how (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.