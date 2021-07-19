DEATH NOTICE
GUERRERO, REBECCA, 61, of Victoria: Visitation 6 - 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
JIMENEZ, NORA LOPEZ, 53, of Bay City: Visitation 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, Port Lavaca, 361-552-2988.
MUNDINE, ARIC, 35, of Victoria: Funeral Mass 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, burial following at Crescent Valley Cemetery, Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
