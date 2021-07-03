DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
ADAMS, THOMAS “TOMMY”, 65, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
ALEX, ARTHUR W., 77, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
EVANS, FRED, 81, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
LUCIO, CELEDINA, 76, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Services are pending with Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 361-573-2777.
