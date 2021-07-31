DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
ATZENHOFFER, WILLIAM (BILL), 62, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Service, Inc., 361-578-4646.
ESQUIVEL, PABLO, 63, of Point Comfort, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
NINO, MARIA “MARY ALICE”, 62, of Victoria, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
DEWITT COUNTY
COPPEDGE, LINDA, 74, of Cuero, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
SARLLS, CARY NEILl, 60, of Cuero, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: We took an oath (9)
- Bond task force finalizes plan for board (8)
- Letter: Our true founding (6)
- TxDOT, Goliad County sheriff spar over signs aimed at human smugglers, traffickers (4)
- 'Absolutely concerning': COVID-19 cases start to rise again in the Crossroads (3)
- Criminal justice advocate arrested same day she filed federal lawsuit against DA, sheriff (3)
- Mind-Boggling (10)
- Victoria East Senior earns Eagle Scout rank (3)
- Community evaluates VISD bonds, salary increase options (2)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Our symbols and their meanings (6)
- David Snell, Sr. (2)
- Political cartoon for July 22 (1)
- Gregory Sitka (1)
- Sparklight to build fiber optic network for Victoria by 2023 (1)
- An Encounter with God can renew our hearts and minds (1)
- Victoria doctor reflects on 65 years of practicing medicine (1)
- Jerry Alkek (1)
- Guest column: We can fly from Victoria again. Finally. (1)
- There is no equal (8)
- Misty Ward Peeler (1)
- Evelyn Schmerber Sherrill (1)
- Yoakum police seize 215 grams of cocaine, meth; arrest 3 (1)
- Victoria man sentenced to 99 years in prison (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.