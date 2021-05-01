DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
FAWCETT, JAMES E., 59, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Services are pending with Victoria Mortuary & Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
RANSOM, JAMES, 71, of Cuero, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
WILSON, WILLIE JEAN, 92, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Services are pending with Colonial Funeral Home, 361-578-3535.
CALHOUN COUNTY
GARCIA, DAVID JOE JR., 32, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services are pending with Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home, 361-552-2988.
DEWITT COUNTY
SALYER, SHARON, 80, of Nordheim, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Services are pending with Massey Funeral Home, 361-564-2900.
JACKSON COUNTY
KEESECKER, SIGMUND JAMES, 2 months, of Edna, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
LAVACA COUNTY
BEAL, LEROY “BUDDY”, 92, of Shiner, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021. Services are pending with Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, 361-293-5656.
