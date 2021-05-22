Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.