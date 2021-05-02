DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
CASTRO, JUANITA “JANIE,” 84, of Victoria, passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Services are pending with ANgel’s Lucy Funeral Home. 361-575-3212
KEMP, KENNETH M., 72, of Victoria, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-4546.
KOEHN, ELVIN “AL”, 93, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapels, 361-573-456493.
VANSLOOTEN, JUDITH, 77, of Victoria, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
WILKERSON SR., T.J., 91, of Victoria, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Services pending with Claybar Funeral Home. 406-886-4445
BENNETT, META, 86, of Cuero, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021.Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
GOLIAD COUNTY
FRNKE, SHIRLEY A, 83, of Goliad, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 361-645-3216.
