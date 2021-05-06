DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
CALHOUN, ELTON JR., 75, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
NUTTER, BEN P., 89, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, 361-573-4546.
DEWITT COUNTY
SQUYERS, JOE SR., 59, of Cuero, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
ELSEWHERE
GONZALES, ANDREW D., 75, of San Antonio, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Services are pending with Puente & Sons Funeral Chapel, 210-653-6536.
