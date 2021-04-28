Death Notices
DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
HARVEY, ROYCE, 91, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. Services are pending with Palacios Funeral Home, 361-972-2012.
STEARMAN, GARY, 69, of Victoria, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
TARVER, JOE C., 92, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Memorial Chapel, 361-578-3611.
DEWITT COUNTY
PENA, ARNOLDO, 62, of Cuero, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Services are pending with Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
JACKSON COUNTY
HENDRY, HARRY JR., 80, of Edna, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Services are pending with Oaklawn Funeral Home, 361-782-2221.
ELSEWHERE
ORTIZ, RICHARD JR., 38, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, Victoria, 361-573-4341.
