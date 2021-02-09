Deborah Steinmann

Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.