DEATH NOTICE
VICTORIA COUNTY
GATES, AVANT JORDON, 16, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Services are pending with Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, 361-575-3212.
MATTHEWS, JENNA, 17, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
RYAN, ANNA, 88, of Victoria, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
THACKER, ANNIE, 93, of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Services are pending with Grace Funeral Home, 361-573-4341.
ELSEWHERE
BARKER, CHARLENE, 93, of Lockhart, formerly of Victoria, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Services are pending with Rosewood Funeral Chapel, Victoria, 361-573-4546.
