HALLETTSVILLE — Della Josephine Pustejovsky, 96; Funeral Service: 10 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Sublime Baptist Church. Visitation: 5 pm, Friday, at Kubena Funeral Home. Officiant: Pastor Jeremy Kraatz. Memorials: Sublime Baptist Church or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Geiger Cemetery, Sublime TX. www.kubenafuneralhome.com
