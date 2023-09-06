Dolores Ball Kenne
VICTORIA — Services will be held at 1st United Methodist Church of Victoria, TX, Rev. Wade Powell presiding, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:00 am with visitation starting 30 minutes prior. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery following the service. To read the complete obituary visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
