Dominga Reina De
Martinez
PORT LAVACA — Visitation will begin Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 5pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 6pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 9:15am at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Port Lavaca, 361-552-2300.
